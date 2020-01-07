National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has stated that conversations bordering on who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, should be jettisoned for now.

Tinubu visited the president on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the State House, Abuja.

Following the brief meeting with Buhari, Punch reports that the former Lagos governor said it is too early to speak on zoning of the presidency ahead of the next general elections in 2023.

Tinubu maintained that “it will be mere restlessness to talk about it now."

One of the nation's biggest political players and a godfather of the politics of the southwest region, Tinubu is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 election, more so because there is a gentleman's agreement among Nigeria's dominant political parties that will ensure that the next president emerges from the country's more sophisticated south.

Buhari, a Sunni Muslim from the north, has pledged not to amend the constitution or seek a third term in office, paving the way for a jostle for his successor.