Governor Umahi is laughing at opponents challenging Tinubu in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi believes no one can rob Tinubu of his mandate.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (left) is standing with Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu (right) [Punch]
Umahi, who made the assertion in Abakaliki, dedicated the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and across the country to God.

According to him, those seeking to upturn the victories at the tribunal are simply wasting their time and resources.

"APC, as a party, merited all it got at the polls," the governor added.

He advised those thinking they would rob Tinubu of his mandate to have a re-think because he cannot be stopped.

"When people say they are going to court or going to tribunal, I just laugh because there is no power or force that can remove Tinubu from being the President of Nigeria," adding, "this is because the time God would have stopped him, God allowed him.

“Because God allowed him, no man can stop him.

"And this extreme politics should be de-emphasised in Nigeria, so we can move forward for a better Nigeria," Umahi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

