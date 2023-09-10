ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu, trusted pillar of Africa’s modern democracy – APC Spain chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tella said Tinubu had the ability to achieve any set political objective no matter the obstacles or hurdles.

President Bola Tinubu at the G-20 Summit. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the G-20 Summit. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Tella made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Tella, who is also the General Secretary of the Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (CDC), said that “President Tinubu is a proven political prodigy of our time”.

He noted that the challenges in life had given the president the strength and ability to reshape the state of the nation in his first 100 days in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described Tinubu as a great leader with the master plan of a new Nigeria.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a trusted pillar of African’s modern democracy most especially in Nigeria.

“Though I never met him one on one before but attended some political events where he was addressing us.

“Bringing new ideas and figures has been his kind of person and he is capable of understanding people’s strength.

“His vision, his influence made Lagos a better place to live and do business, talking about the GDP, infrastructures, security, healthcare, education just to mention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Asiwaju BAT should be a programme or a unit course to study in this generation in the higher institutions.”

According to him, an average politician sees someone with a great potential as a threat but such is not the way of Tinubu.

“A lot of leaders are more into self glorification, they are more seen engaging their family members.

“What makes the president different is that he scouts for, discovers and gives people the opportunity to showcase their gift and idea.

“Tinubu will engage people and give them the room to implement what they can offer,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tella said Tinubu had the ability to achieve any set political objective no matter the obstacles or hurdles.

“Tinubu succeeded where others failed, hence Nigerians should be calm and be positive, most especially the youth in his renewed hope agenda of the president.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elumelu attracts Indian investors to Nigeria’s opportunities

Elumelu attracts Indian investors to Nigeria’s opportunities

FCTA clarifies crushing of impounded commercial motorcycles

FCTA clarifies crushing of impounded commercial motorcycles

Indian community lauds Modi for inviting Tinubu to G-20 Summit

Indian community lauds Modi for inviting Tinubu to G-20 Summit

Yoruba community holds prayer session for Kwankwaso, Kano govt

Yoruba community holds prayer session for Kwankwaso, Kano govt

Umahi decries dilapidated federal roads in Anambra, other Southeast states

Umahi decries dilapidated federal roads in Anambra, other Southeast states

NDLEA seizes 685kg illicit drugs, dismantles 13 drug joints in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 685kg illicit drugs, dismantles 13 drug joints in Kaduna

Why it's difficult to return to old fees - UNILAG VC

Why it's difficult to return to old fees - UNILAG VC

Tinubu, trusted pillar of Africa’s modern democracy – APC Spain chairman

Tinubu, trusted pillar of Africa’s modern democracy – APC Spain chairman

Ex-agitators urge FG to renew Tompolo's pipeline surveillance contract

Ex-agitators urge FG to renew Tompolo's pipeline surveillance contract

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Obi, Atiku set to challenge PEPC's judgement at Supreme Court

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow