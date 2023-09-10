Tinubu, trusted pillar of Africa’s modern democracy – APC Spain chairman

Tella made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Tella, who is also the General Secretary of the Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (CDC), said that “President Tinubu is a proven political prodigy of our time”.

He noted that the challenges in life had given the president the strength and ability to reshape the state of the nation in his first 100 days in office.

He described Tinubu as a great leader with the master plan of a new Nigeria.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a trusted pillar of African’s modern democracy most especially in Nigeria.

“Though I never met him one on one before but attended some political events where he was addressing us.

“Bringing new ideas and figures has been his kind of person and he is capable of understanding people’s strength.

“His vision, his influence made Lagos a better place to live and do business, talking about the GDP, infrastructures, security, healthcare, education just to mention.

“Asiwaju BAT should be a programme or a unit course to study in this generation in the higher institutions.”

According to him, an average politician sees someone with a great potential as a threat but such is not the way of Tinubu.

“A lot of leaders are more into self glorification, they are more seen engaging their family members.

“What makes the president different is that he scouts for, discovers and gives people the opportunity to showcase their gift and idea.

“Tinubu will engage people and give them the room to implement what they can offer,” he said.

Tella said Tinubu had the ability to achieve any set political objective no matter the obstacles or hurdles.