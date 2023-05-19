The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Ima Elijah

This latest trip follows his previous month-long vacation in France.

In Europe, Bola Tinubu focused on engaging with investors and finalising plans for a smooth transition into office, away from distractions and pressures [TheCable]
His arrival marks eight days before his official inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

A statement issued by Tinubu’s media office and signed by Tunde Rahman highlighted that the purpose of the trip was to allow the President-elect to meticulously fine-tune his transition plans alongside his key aides, ensuring a smooth and well-prepared handover of power without any undue pressure.

Tinubu's return is expected at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where he will receive a warm welcome. This latest trip follows his previous month-long vacation in France, as Tinubu prioritises careful preparation for the transfer of power.

Additionally, Tinubu aims to attract investors and promote Nigeria's business opportunities, emphasising his administration's commitment to creating a favorable environment for economic growth.

