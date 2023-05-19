Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

His arrival marks eight days before his official inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

A statement issued by Tinubu’s media office and signed by Tunde Rahman highlighted that the purpose of the trip was to allow the President-elect to meticulously fine-tune his transition plans alongside his key aides, ensuring a smooth and well-prepared handover of power without any undue pressure.

Tinubu's return is expected at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where he will receive a warm welcome. This latest trip follows his previous month-long vacation in France, as Tinubu prioritises careful preparation for the transfer of power.

ADVERTISEMENT