Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

This was confirmed by a highly-competent source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation who requested anonymity, NAN reports.

The source also added that Tinubu would revealed the name of his presidential candidate this week.

He said, “The vice-presidential nominee may most likely be a former governor and senator from the Northeast part of Nigeria.

“The person is also by accident of birth a Muslim, confirming what Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Saturday that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket,’’ the source said.

According to the source, the APC presidential flag-bearer didn't choose his running mate based on religion, rather, he considered factors such as competence, exposure and intellectual depth.

“The considerations given for the choice of a running mate were dictated by the need to choose an individual capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights,’’ the source added.

Meanwhile, Tinubu is expected to make a trip down to Daura, Katsina state, on Sunday, July 10, to pay Sallah hommage to President Muhammadu Buhari and also intimate him on his choice of running mate.

Pulse reports that the APC presidential candidate submitted the name of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a Katsina politician, as a placeholder in order to meet up with the up with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline.