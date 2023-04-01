The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu support group endorses Akpabio for Senate Presidency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said Akpabio’s choice was informed by the need to avoid a senate that will be hostile to the executive.

Godswill Akpabio
Godswill Akpabio

Recommended articles

The Director-General of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Johnny Benjamin, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, a proper analysis of the current political equation of the country favours Akpabio as best suited to head the 10th Senate.

Tinubu Vanguard is a grassroots based organisation with structures across the length and breadth of the country, with proper understanding of the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having sampled the opinion of the people in the grassroots, the Godswill Apkabio Senate presidency will best complement the Sen. Bola Tinubu presidency.

“It will be a perfect balance of power amongst the geopolitical zones and states,” he said.

Benjamin said that the need to avoid a senate that could be hostile to the executive also informed the choice of Akpabio as senate president.

“Politics being a game of numbers requires someone who can actually muzzle these numbers.

We have had situations in the past when the senate president ran different agenda from that of the party and the president, thereby retarding progress of the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Akpabio as head of the National Assembly, the incoming administration can be sure of required legislative support to solve the various challenges and deliver democratic dividends, to Nigerians,” he said.

He described Akpabio as a round peg in a round hole, who had demonstrated loyalty to the Tinubu presidential project through his support and commitment during the general election.

This is an indication that, as senate president, Akpabio will guarantee peaceful coexistence between the executive and the legislature, which is a panacea for rapid economic growth and national development.

We are aware that the election of the leadership of the national assembly is purely an internal affair.

“We therefore urge all well meaning senators-elect who have the interest of Nigerians at heart to throw their weight behind the candidature of Sen. Godswill Akpabio,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu support group endorses Akpabio for Senate Presidency

Tinubu support group endorses Akpabio for Senate Presidency

NCC to build emergency communication centres in 36 states

NCC to build emergency communication centres in 36 states

APC optimistic of victory in Sokoto supplementary poll

APC optimistic of victory in Sokoto supplementary poll

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Christians, Muslims jointly hold iftar to strengthen peaceful coexistence

Christians, Muslims jointly hold iftar to strengthen peaceful coexistence

Don't force children to fast during Ramadan - Islamic cleric

Don't force children to fast during Ramadan - Islamic cleric

There will be no public holiday during census - FG

There will be no public holiday during census - FG

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Popular filmmaker urges Tinubu to fix electricity supply in Nigeria

Popular filmmaker urges Tinubu to fix electricity supply in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home

Bauchi Assembly (Guardian)

PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats