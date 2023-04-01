Tinubu support group endorses Akpabio for Senate Presidency

The Director-General of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Johnny Benjamin, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, a proper analysis of the current political equation of the country favours Akpabio as best suited to head the 10th Senate.

“Tinubu Vanguard is a grassroots based organisation with structures across the length and breadth of the country, with proper understanding of the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“Having sampled the opinion of the people in the grassroots, the Godswill Apkabio Senate presidency will best complement the Sen. Bola Tinubu presidency.

“It will be a perfect balance of power amongst the geopolitical zones and states,” he said.

Benjamin said that the need to avoid a senate that could be hostile to the executive also informed the choice of Akpabio as senate president.

“Politics being a game of numbers requires someone who can actually muzzle these numbers.

“We have had situations in the past when the senate president ran different agenda from that of the party and the president, thereby retarding progress of the administration.

“With Akpabio as head of the National Assembly, the incoming administration can be sure of required legislative support to solve the various challenges and deliver democratic dividends, to Nigerians,” he said.

He described Akpabio as a round peg in a round hole, who had demonstrated loyalty to the Tinubu presidential project through his support and commitment during the general election.

“This is an indication that, as senate president, Akpabio will guarantee peaceful coexistence between the executive and the legislature, which is a panacea for rapid economic growth and national development.

“We are aware that the election of the leadership of the national assembly is purely an internal affair.