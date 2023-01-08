ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu says Obi is stingy, Atiku not hardworking

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said he's a better option for the Nigerian presidency when compared to the other two frontliners.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
The APC presidential torchbearer made the remarks while campaigning in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Saturday, December 7, 2023.

Tinubu was accompanied to the campaign by many party bigwigs including the Governors of Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, and Kano States; Rotimi Akeredolu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, and Abdullahi Ganduje respectively.

Tinubu says Atiku is lazy: The former Lagos State Governor said the former Vice President is shying away from doing the brave and hard work required to build a better Nigeria and would rather sell off all the country's assets without minding the consequent hardship on the citizenry.

He doesn’t want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation. Instead, he would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds.

“He cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing,” he said of Atiku.

Obi is Mr. Stingy: As for Obi, Tinubu described the former Anambra State Governor's austere approach to governance as wicked thereby labelling him as "Mr. Stingy."

Recall that the Labour Party presidential candidate repeatedly boasted that one of his achievements as a governor was leaving money in Anambra state's coffers, but Tinubu said it's only a "heartless governor" that holds back money when people go hungry and infrastructures are in a state of disrepair.

Tinubu's words:All he could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“Likewise, it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, and schools, road, and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

“In the end, he refused to save the people because he preferred to save the money. And he claims to be the party of labor. You will have to be laboring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do better for the nation than he did for Anambra State. Buyer beware of salesmen selling fake merchandise.

“The truth of the difference between my leadership and that of Mr. Obi lies in one observation. Although Lagos is crowded and Anambra has ample space, more people left Obi’s Anambra seeking a better life in Tinubu’s Lagos than left Lagos believing Obi had established a blueprint for growth in Anambra.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr. Sell Everything Atiku or Mr. Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr. Progressive Good Governance Tinubu! ”

