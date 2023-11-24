ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi said that the support given to the APC in the state would translate to more development and better living standards for the people.

Uzodinma, who briefed State House Correspondents after the meeting said that the visit was to inform the president of their victories and appreciate him for his support.

‘’As the leader of the party, we came to meet with our president in respect of the victory the party had at the polls in Imo and Kogi.

‘’The elections were an affirmation that the people have identified the quality leadership that the All Progressive Congress has been offering them.

‘’The victory is also an affirmation of the acceptance of the leadership style of Mr President in the last few months of the administration.

‘’By the victory of the APC in both Imo and Kogi states, Nigerians have demonstrated that the Tinubu administration would be given the needed support to succeed,’’ Uzodinma said.

He said that the victory given to the APC in the state would be replicated with resounding development and people-oriented programmes and projects in the coming four years of his tenure.

The Imo governor also commended the residents of the state for their support and solidarity at the polls, adding that their trust would be repaid with more dividends of democracy.

Similarly, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi said that the support given to the APC in the state would translate to more development and better living standards for the people.

He said that the governor-elect would hit the ground running in taking Kogi to a new height, adding that as the outgoing governor, he would not interfere in the administration of the new governor.

‘’As Governor Yahaya Bello nobody dictated to me. I carried my cross and I believe the same thing would happen to Ahmed Usman Ododo as a governor.

“I will not interfere in the government and he also has to carry his own cross just as I did.

‘’What I will assure the people of Kogi is that they have a competent person to rule them and I have full confidence in his ability to govern well.

“The state will have a smooth transition into an efficient administration,’’ he said.

The governor-elect Ododo also gave the assurance that his administration would ensure a smooth transition from the good works of Bello, adding that all the people of the state are in for a new treat.

He said that all hands would be on deck to ensure that all stakeholders were carried along in the new task of the continued development of the state.

