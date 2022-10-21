RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu promises to withdraw police escorts from VIPs

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says his government would focus on positioning the police force to better deliver its responsibilities.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Tinubu said he would free police officers from being security orderlies for Very Important Personalities.

He added that police officers on such duties would be replaced by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

This is contained in the presidential candidate’s 80-page policy document that highlights his eight-point agenda.

As stated in the manifesto, Tinubu’s agenda include national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation and education.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Pulse Nigeria

On police reform, Tinubu said his government would focus on positioning the Force to better deliver its responsibilities.

“We shall boost the public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and other internal security agencies by increasing recruitment and providing high-tech, non-lethal equipment with corresponding manpower development schemes.

“Police reform will be focused on positioning the institution to better deliver on its primary duties of community policing and maintaining law and order through crime fighting and prevention.

“Police personnel will be freed from extraneous duties such as VIP security and guard duties. VIP Security and provision of security for government buildings, installations and other critical assets will be transferred to The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The NSCDC shall be evaluated and reformed to be better integrated with our internal security apparatus,” Tinubu said.

The former governor of Lagos also promised to continue the massive Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari administration.

To provide jobs for the youths, Tinubu promised huge investments in sports, entertainment and culture, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

