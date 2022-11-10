RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu promises to create 1 million jobs in 2 years if elected

Bayo Wahab

Pedro further explained that Tinubu has 12 key economic points to get Nigeria out of its current economic problems.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Otunba Femi Pedro, the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, gave this assurance on Thursday, November 10, 2022, while explaining Tinubu’s manifesto at a one-way symposium in Abuja.

Pedro further explained that Tinubu has 12 key economic points to get Nigeria out of its current economic problems.

According to him, other key economic plans the presidential candidate intends to implement include; to bring back manufacturing companies like Dunlop that left the country many years ago; resuscitate the commodity boards; empower women; expand infrastructure provision and curtail the inflation.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We won’t allow Twitter or any online platform to plunge Nigeria into crisis–FG

We won’t allow Twitter or any online platform to plunge Nigeria into crisis–FG

Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14

Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14

We’re checkmating state-owned security outfits—I-G

We’re checkmating state-owned security outfits—I-G

APC gets more support in Sokoto

APC gets more support in Sokoto

Reps to reintroduce diaspora voting bill

Reps to reintroduce diaspora voting bill

Tinubu promises to create 1 million jobs in 2 years if elected

Tinubu promises to create 1 million jobs in 2 years if elected

Without fuel subsidy, a litre of petrol will cost over N400 — NNPC

Without fuel subsidy, a litre of petrol will cost over N400 — NNPC

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu