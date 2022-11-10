Tinubu promises to create 1 million jobs in 2 years if elected
Pedro further explained that Tinubu has 12 key economic points to get Nigeria out of its current economic problems.
Otunba Femi Pedro, the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, gave this assurance on Thursday, November 10, 2022, while explaining Tinubu’s manifesto at a one-way symposium in Abuja.
According to him, other key economic plans the presidential candidate intends to implement include; to bring back manufacturing companies like Dunlop that left the country many years ago; resuscitate the commodity boards; empower women; expand infrastructure provision and curtail the inflation.
Details later…
