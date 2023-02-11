Tinubu promises APC loyalists election victory dinner

The former Lagos State Governor made the pledge while speaking at the ‘Meet the mentor’ dinner held in his honour by the APC Progressives Sisters Network in Abuja on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The Punch reported that the event, which took place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) was briefly attended by Tinubu, who had to leave early to honour a scheduled meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the same night.

The APC Presidential flag-bearer, who was given a rousing ovation by the gathering, said he was serious about hosting them to a banquet because he was certain that he would emerge victorious in the presidential election.

Tinubu's words: “I am here because of the high respect that I have for all of you. But leadership is about leading, giving facts, responding to responsibility, managing your time efficiently and effectively as well as the ability to do what you need to do at the time it ought to be done.

“And the time it ought to be done is now. I have a superior appointment. Late yesterday, the president called that I should be at his place by 9.45 pm this evening (Friday). What do I do? Cancel it and disobey my president? And it is a command, more or less. (He said) see me at 9.45pm.

“I can’t say I would boycott this event or downgrade it. I have got to be here to, first of all, seek your understanding. That is why there is always a pair for races like this. I have a vice presidential candidate.

“In my capacity, I will beg the committee of the House or the sponsors of this programme to allow me to leave and choose a new date and then do the dinner again. That is, if you still have the appetite for it. That will mean having a two-in-one event. This one for the vice presidential candidate tonight. He is a man whom I have great respect and confidence in. I believe once I exit, he takes over. I will encourage you to choose a new date for my dinner. I have been looking into the calendar.