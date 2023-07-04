We are on the right track – Tinubu

Speaking at the State House while hosting Bank of America officials, President Tinubu's Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed the President's positive outlook. Tinubu emphasised his government's commitment to implementing reforms that would foster sustainable growth and development within the nation.

"We firmly believe that we are on the right path thus far. We acknowledge that we require all the support we can get," stated President Tinubu, as he appealed to the bank's management for collaboration and assistance to further mutual benefits for Nigeria and the financial institution.

The President underscored that addressing the governance and development challenges confronting the nation necessitates fiscal and institutional reforms. Tinubu emphasised the intertwining nature of 21st-century actions on climate change, finance, and innovation, emphasising the importance of a robust platform and a belief in innovation to facilitate reforms and tackle pertinent issues.

As the largest economy and democracy in Africa, President Tinubu stressed the responsibility of Nigeria to tackle its challenges. He remarked, "If we cannot do it, nobody will do it for us," highlighting the significance of collective efforts in overcoming obstacles.