Tinubu nominated a serpent – Shehu Sani takes dig at El-Rufai

Amidst the scrutiny, a former senator, Shehu Sani, has issued a warning to the President regarding one of the nominees he believes to be a "serpent" within the administration.

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, expressed his concerns during a recent interview, cautioning President Tinubu to exercise vigilance in his dealings with former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. It's worth noting that the two Kaduna politicians have had a long-standing rivalry.

Sani accused El-Rufai of being responsible for sowing discord between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, during their time in office.

He pointed out that El-Rufai held a ministerial position when issues arose between the former president and his vice, and he believes a similar pattern might emerge in President Tinubu's administration.

"If you see any discord between President Tinubu and Shettima, the same person caused it," Sani expressed during his interview with AriseTV. "If you see any discord between Mr. President and members of his cabinet, he is still going to be the person that planted that discord. He has that history and track record."