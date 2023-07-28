ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu nominated a serpent – Shehu Sani takes dig at El-Rufai

Ima Elijah

Former Senator cautions Tinubu against "serpent" ministerial nominee.

Governor Nasir El Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani have been at loggerheads which led to the exit of the latter in the All Progressives Congress (APC) [independent]
Amidst the scrutiny, a former senator, Shehu Sani, has issued a warning to the President regarding one of the nominees he believes to be a "serpent" within the administration.

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, expressed his concerns during a recent interview, cautioning President Tinubu to exercise vigilance in his dealings with former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. It's worth noting that the two Kaduna politicians have had a long-standing rivalry.

Sani accused El-Rufai of being responsible for sowing discord between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, during their time in office.

He pointed out that El-Rufai held a ministerial position when issues arose between the former president and his vice, and he believes a similar pattern might emerge in President Tinubu's administration.

"If you see any discord between President Tinubu and Shettima, the same person caused it," Sani expressed during his interview with AriseTV. "If you see any discord between Mr. President and members of his cabinet, he is still going to be the person that planted that discord. He has that history and track record."

Sani made it clear that his statement is not a mere prophecy but rather a conclusion drawn from past events. He firmly believes that the inclusion of El-Rufai in the cabinet poses a significant risk to the smooth functioning of the government. "They have brought a serpent into their government. And they are going to pay the price for it," he added.

