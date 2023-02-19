ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu: Leadership is about character not good looks - Keyamo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for All Progressives Congress (APC)Presidential Campaign Campaign (PCC)says leadership is about character and not eloquence, good looks or fluency in speech.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
“Fraudsters are smooth talkers, they are not leaders, leadership is not smooth talk, it is character, and that is why President Muhammadu Buhari is one of the best leaders in Africa.

“This is especially in terms of integrity which had endeared him to most people, even members of the opposition political parties,Kayemo said.

He added that unlike some leaders, Buhari who would be leaving office in less than three months time, had no magnificent building or mansion waiting for him.

Buhari will be returning to his old house in Daura, Katsina after leaving office as president on May 29,” Keyamo said.

He said that character was important in leadership and not too much talk.

He added that although Tinubu may not be a smooth talker like some people, he had achieved a lot.

“He has character, achievements and records behind him and that is why he is the best candidate for Nigeria.

“If elected as the country’s next president, Tinubu will do some things differently, especially those things he think are not working presently.

“For instance, he already has his own ideas on improving the country’s security he will bring to the table if elected.

“And he has already given his own idea on how he think the current naira re-design and cashless policy should go,” Keyamo said.

He added that the former two-term governor of Lagos State had always given his thoughts on national issues which showed that he had his own approach to it.

Keyamo appealed to Nigerians not to be deterred by the Naira re-design and cashless policy, saying they should come out in their numbers to vote.

According to him, the more they vote, the more credible the elections will be.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians, the policy as it is today, there is nothing we can do about it, it is being implemented.

“But that should not hamper them from voting, we beg them, we appeal to them to come out enmasse to vote.

“For those who want to vote out of anger, just express your anger against those supporting the policy to punish you and vote for those fighting for you who are APC governors,” Keyamo said.

