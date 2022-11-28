Tinubu's final statement on drug trafficking issue

What Keyamo said: Addressing the issue “for the very last time”, Keyamo, also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, insisted that the opposition is only determined to blackmail Tinubu.

“This is to make one final response to all the ignorant and mischievous statements that have been made by the desperate opposition in respect of those documents that were recently exhumed from the United States concerning Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Keyamo said in Episode 8 of BAT Moments, on YouTube.

“So this is our final reply on those issues. We insist and exert that there were no criminal proceedings instituted against Asiwaju in the United States of America in 1993, or anytime at all.

“When these allegations raised their ugly heads about 20 years ago, there was a definite answer by the US government, through its embassy in Nigeria.

“In a letter dated February 4, 2003, the US government responded to inquires on this issue, and emphatically cleared Aiswaju, that he was never arrested, never tried, and never convicted of any criminal offence in the US.”