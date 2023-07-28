Breaking news:
'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi stated that he owed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for fulfilling his promise during the trying period.

Sen. David Umahi and Bola Tinubu (Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)
Umahi made the declaration in Abakaliki while speaking to newsmen on being received by Gov. Francis Nwifuru. The Senate Deputy Majority Leader, said he owed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for “fulfiling his promise during the trying period”.

“My governor (Nwifuru) should be happy because he wished for it,” he said.

He pledged to work assiduously in justifying the confidence reposed in him, noting that he had no inkling on the ministry to supretend.

“I will work with the president to ensure that all promises he made are kept.

“I cannot determine the particular ministry to head but I will justify the Ebonyi character of resourcefulness and exceptionality,” he said.

The former governor commended Nwifuru for ‘taking care of the state well,’ since he left the seat in May.

I have not been to Ebonyi since the past two months and I am particularly happy with the condition of our airport.

“It seems the airport is better maintained than in our time,” he said.

Gov. Nwifuru in his remarks, said that Umahi’s nomination was pleasing to the government and people of the state.

“Umahi is the leader we know and he is a person the nation needs.

“It is gratifying that the president identified and found him worthy to work with.

“We are very sure that he will make Ebonyi proud,” he said.

