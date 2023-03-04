Tinubu is a beacon of democracy – Group

He said that Tinubu’s victory was a demonstration of his many years of activism for institutionalisation of democracy in the country.

“We do know that his impressive records encompassing his pro-democracy activism.

“He was a seasoned and performing administrator when he held sway over the affairs of Lagos State,” he said.

Edward-Ogba said that Tinubu’s age long mentorship and human development feats through bridge building endeared him to millions of Nigerians hence his victory.

According to him, his huge investment in human and national development and his penchant for building bridges endeared him to Nigerians.

He, however, expressed optimism that the President-elect would put Nigeria on the path of transformation and prosperity.

Edward-Ogba commended his members and Nigerians for making the right choice in the recruitment process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, garnered 8,805,420 votes, winning the elections in 12 states.

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar of PDP scored 6,984,290 votes and he also won in 12 states.