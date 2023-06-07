The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu hosts first Nigerian Governors Forum of tenure

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu engages in discussions with governors from all 36 states under the Nigerian Governors Forum platform

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, pose with some governors [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, pose with some governors [Presidency]

The gathering follows the swearing-in ceremony of Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The ceremony took place briefly at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, June 07, 2023.

During the swearing-in, Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in the presence of government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Folasade Yemi-Esan, and Regina Akume, the spouse of the new SGF.

Since assuming his new role as SGF, Akume has settled into his responsibilities, while President Tinubu engages in discussions with governors from all 36 states under the Nigerian Governors Forum platform.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Tinubu's subsidy removal in Nigeria's best interest - Ade Omole

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

APC voids Ojougboh's expulsion from Delta Chapter

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

APC voids Ojougboh's expulsion from its Delta Chapter

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers' salaries – Forum

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

