Tinubu hosts first Nigerian Governors Forum of tenure

The gathering follows the swearing-in ceremony of Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The ceremony took place briefly at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, June 07, 2023.

During the swearing-in, Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in the presence of government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Folasade Yemi-Esan, and Regina Akume, the spouse of the new SGF.