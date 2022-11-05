Tinubu holds presidential rally on sit-at-home day in Anambra, Imo

According to the schedule of activities and timetable released by the party's Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), the Imo state rally has been scheduled for November 21, 2022, while the one in Anambra will take place on January 30, 2023.

The revised timetable released by the PCC said its campaign would kick off with a rally in Jos, Plateau State, while there would be a series of rallies in Delta, Imo, Adamawa, Ogun, Enugu, and Sokoto on November 19, 21, 24, 26, 29, and 30, respectively.

This is coming amid the prevalent sit-at-home order usually observed by residents of the five South-East states.

Although introduced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in protest against the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Pulse reports that the sit-at-home order has been renounced by the group.

However, residents in the region still observe it every Monday as activities are usually paralysed with banks, markets, motor parks, schools, filling stations and other public outlets not opening for business.