Tinubu holds first meeting with National Assembly leaders

This is the first meeting since the president took office on May 29, 2023. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, are also attending.

According to emerging reports, the president may use this meeting to ask for the cooperation of the legislative branch of the government in the challenging tasks ahead.

It is expected that the lawakers discuss the upcoming inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, which is scheduled for June 13.

In this meeting, they may also talk about the election of leaders and important officers of the National Assembly.