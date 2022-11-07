RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu has no health challenge : Fani-Kayode

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, has no major health challenge, as being speculated in the media.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, Director Special Media Projects and New Media of the Council said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Fani-Kayode said that Tinubu was more mentally, physically and spiritually alert than other presidential candidates.

“Tinubu is as fit as a fiddle and has nothing to hide because there is no skeletons in his cupboard.

“He is more mentally, physically and spiritually alert compared to other presidential candidates irrespective of what is being said about him in the media.

“Tinubu does not visit dark places, he is pure in body, spirit and soul, no matter what is being said about Tinubu, he has never betrayed those that helped him to power, he is loyal to his own to a fault.

“As each day passes, the collective ignorance, pettiness and weaknesses of the opposition is becoming more and more manifest,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added:”The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar know that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election hands down, this is getting clearer as each day passes.

“This is why they are so jittery, that is why they resort to nothing but falsehood, insults and abuse.

“That is why the only thing they talk about is Tinubu’s health and age.”

He said that while the APC PCC wanted an issue-based campaign, the opposition party does not even know the meaning of the word.

He added that the APC PCC would not be distracted by negative comments and criticisms by the opposition, saying that the party would remain focused.

“For us the issue is our beloved country Nigeria and the only person in the race that we can trust with the destiny of 200 million Nigerians is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He said that Nigerians deserved a better president come 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Tinubu was absent at Arise Presidential Town Hall

Why Tinubu was absent at Arise Presidential Town Hall

Arise town hall: Okowa better than you – Kwankwaso tells Tinubu

Arise town hall: Okowa better than you – Kwankwaso tells Tinubu

Muslim-Muslim: Abuja pastors declare support for Tinubu-Shettima

Muslim-Muslim: Abuja pastors declare support for Tinubu-Shettima

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu

Wike is a trusted, dependable ally, so I can’t abandon him – Ortom

Wike is a trusted, dependable ally, so I can’t abandon him – Ortom

PDP remains one big family in Ebonyi – Governorship candidate

PDP remains one big family in Ebonyi – Governorship candidate

2023: Vote for APC, Marafa urges Zamfara residents

2023: Vote for APC, Marafa urges Zamfara residents

Makinde reiterates commitment to Agribusiness for economy development

Makinde reiterates commitment to Agribusiness for economy development

Tinubu has no health challenge : Fani-Kayode

Tinubu has no health challenge : Fani-Kayode

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu