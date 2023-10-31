ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu intervenes to calm political crisis in Rivers State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president has been praised for showing that he cares about everyone, regardless of party.

President Bola Tinubu [X/@ARISEtv]
President Bola Tinubu [X/@ARISEtv]

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State stated this while briefing State House correspondents after a closed-door session with Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

"We had a closed session where very serious national issues were discussed that has serious security implications. That is the problem emerging in Rivers.

"The president in his usual leadership position intervened and then it will appear that there will be peace in that respect.

"He has showed that he is a president for everybody - a president for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a president for the All Progressives Congress (APC) - by intervening today and bringing succour and solace to the people of Rivers.

"On behalf of governors in states controlled by the PDP, I extol the leadership qualities of Mr President.

"I congratulated him and expressed appreciation that PDP governors that had gone through tribunals emerged victorious. We know that is leadership," the governor said.

Mohammed also extolled Tinubu as a great leader who did not use his big hammer to extricate or to emasculate opposition.

"We found this very good; and, going forward, we pledge that we are going to work with him to bring good governance to the people of Nigeria," he said.

The governor also commended the professionalism in the conduct and the way and manner the judiciary had been working under the leadership of President Tinubu.

"There is professionalism in the conduct and the way and manner the judiciary is working under his leadership," Mohammed stressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

