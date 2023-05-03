Tinubu declines Wike's request to reimburse Rivers state for flyovers

In his speech, Governor Wike requested that the incoming President reimburse Rivers State for the cost of the projects carried out on federal government roads after he is sworn in on May 29, 2023.

He stated that he had prepared a letter for the incoming governor of the state to sign and ask the President to approve the refund.

However, Tinubu made it clear that he would not be reimbursing the state, stating that he did not owe the governor anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that the roads were being used by the people of Rivers State, and therefore, he did not see a reason for him to refund the cost of the flyovers.