The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu declines Wike's request to reimburse Rivers state for flyovers

Ima Elijah

Tinubu said if the governor wanted a refund, he would have to lobby him.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu (Right) and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. [Punch]
The President-elect, Bola Tinubu (Right) and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. [Punch]

Recommended articles

In his speech, Governor Wike requested that the incoming President reimburse Rivers State for the cost of the projects carried out on federal government roads after he is sworn in on May 29, 2023.

He stated that he had prepared a letter for the incoming governor of the state to sign and ask the President to approve the refund.

However, Tinubu made it clear that he would not be reimbursing the state, stating that he did not owe the governor anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that the roads were being used by the people of Rivers State, and therefore, he did not see a reason for him to refund the cost of the flyovers.

Tinubu went on to say that if the governor wanted a refund, he would have to lobby him.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo fixes Thursday, Saturday for medical screening for 2023 Hajj

Oyo fixes Thursday, Saturday for medical screening for 2023 Hajj

Tinubu declines Wike's request to reimburse Rivers state for flyovers

Tinubu declines Wike's request to reimburse Rivers state for flyovers

Biochemist practitioners set to release HIV test-treatment for cure

Biochemist practitioners set to release HIV test-treatment for cure

Nigeria drags Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp to court over advertisements

Nigeria drags Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp to court over advertisements

3 legal risks Seyi Tinubu faces from purchase of London mansion

3 legal risks Seyi Tinubu faces from purchase of London mansion

Frustration soars as NLC, TUC strike causes chaos at Lagos Airport

Frustration soars as NLC, TUC strike causes chaos at Lagos Airport

Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s projects

Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s projects

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

FG reacts to ASUU’s arbitration request May 11

FG reacts to ASUU’s arbitration request May 11

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

Obi addressing the crowd and engaging with labour leaders [Twitter]

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Chris Ngige.

Ngige discloses monthly salary