Tinubu calls for unity, progress as 10th NASS leadership takes office

Ima Elijah

The President extended his congratulations to all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of party affiliations.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas were elected as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, marking a positive development for the country.

President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Senator Akpabio and Speaker Abbas on their well-deserved victories. He also extended his joy to Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for their successful elections.

The President acknowledged that assuming leadership positions in the National Assembly was a great honor accompanied by significant responsibilities. He expressed his trust that the elected leaders would justify the confidence placed in them by their members and the Nigerian populace.

While acknowledging the participation of Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Honourable member Idris Wase, and Honourable Aminu Jaji in the leadership election, President Tinubu wished them the best and a successful tenure in the 10th National Assembly. He urged them to sustain the same level of enthusiasm and dedication in carrying out their duties for the benefit of their constituents and Nigeria.

The President extended his congratulations to all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of party affiliations, for their commitment to serving the Nigerian people. He emphasised that they had all been called upon and had accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve the country. President Tinubu stressed the need to swiftly move forward with the business of governance in order to fulfill the expectations of Nigerians.

President Tinubu pledged to work transparently with the National Assembly, emphasising the importance of lawmaking and oversight in enhancing the performance of the government and improving the quality of life for Nigerians. He acknowledged that disagreements might arise but stressed that they should be resolved without malice or ill-will, and without diminishing the institution of the National Assembly or any individual member.

President Tinubu concluded the press release by expressing his commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in Nigeria, and called on the 10th National Assembly leadership and all members to join him in this governmental journey.

