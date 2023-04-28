Tinubu, Buhari pray together at Aso Rock
This is part of the transitioning process, leading up to May 29.
The Chief Imam of the mosque, Malam Abubakar Sulaiman, led the prayer session.
Notably, Muslim faithful in attendance included Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, and retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser.
Additionally, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, some heads of para-military organisations, and other Muslim faithful participated in the prayer.
