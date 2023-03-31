The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Ima Elijah

The APC says it is planning to respond to the petitions within the stipulated 21-day period.

Bola-Tinubu
Bola-Tinubu

Babatunde Ogala, the Legal Director of Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has confirmed that the President-elect's camp has officially received notices of the petitions filed by Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the election tribunal.

Recommended articles

Why this matters: The named oppositions had accused Bola Tinubu of dodging the petitions and approached the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), seeking permission to serve the petitions on him through substituted means.

The three-man panel of the court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, directed that the petitions should be served on Tinubu, through his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

APC has stated that they are planning to respond to these petitions. According to reports, the APC has up to 21 days to respond to the petitions.

Ogala confirmed the receipt of both petitions on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, stating, "Yes, we received copies of both Atiku and Obi’s petition yesterday (Tuesday)."

In a similar statement, the APC's legal adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq, confirmed that the ruling party had been served with the copies of the petition and is planning to respond.

"Of course, we have received the copies of the petition and we are planning to respond. We are on top of the situation," he said.

As the APC prepares its response, many Nigerians will be closely watching how events unfold in the coming weeks.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu petitions NBC to sanction Channels TV

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu petitions NBC to sanction Channels TV

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home