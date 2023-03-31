Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Why this matters: The named oppositions had accused Bola Tinubu of dodging the petitions and approached the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), seeking permission to serve the petitions on him through substituted means.

The three-man panel of the court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, directed that the petitions should be served on Tinubu, through his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC receives petition on behalf of Tinubu

APC has stated that they are planning to respond to these petitions. According to reports, the APC has up to 21 days to respond to the petitions.

Ogala confirmed the receipt of both petitions on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, stating, "Yes, we received copies of both Atiku and Obi’s petition yesterday (Tuesday)."

In a similar statement, the APC's legal adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq, confirmed that the ruling party had been served with the copies of the petition and is planning to respond.

"Of course, we have received the copies of the petition and we are planning to respond. We are on top of the situation," he said.