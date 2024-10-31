Rivers Verdict: Fubara faults Tinubu's peace accord, gives key reason

The ruling, issued by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik in Abuja, cited alleged constitutional breaches regarding the presentation of the 2024 budget and restrictions on using state funds without a fully constituted State House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara spoke during a thanksgiving service on Wednesday, October 30, celebrating his administration's resilience amid recent political challenges.

He expressed regret not for pursuing peace but acknowledged that his adherence to President Bola Tinubu's intervention may have unintentionally strengthened his opponents.

"I have no regrets seeking peace," Fubara said, "but I do realise this approach has allowed my opponents to seize opportunities I could have anticipated."

The verdict

Justice Abdulmalik's ruling pointed to a breach of the 1999 Constitution due to Fubara's continued allocation disbursements since January, despite political unrest in the state.

The court's decision highlights the complexity of governance under strained legislative conditions, with Rivers State's four-member House of Assembly currently at odds over leadership and budget approval.

Addressing the crowd, Fubara assured Rivers residents that contractor payments and worker salaries would proceed uninterrupted starting Thursday, October 31.

He confirmed that allocations for the state's 23 Council Chairmen would also be disbursed following the recent approval of the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) procedures.

Reflecting on his tenure, Fubara noted that despite political challenges, his administration has sustained local government functions, preserved a full cabinet, and continued statewide projects.

"They doubted we would last, but we've continued strong, holding elections and completing projects for our people," he asserted.

Governor Fubara also pointed to recent accolades acknowledging Rivers State's leadership in financial transparency, dismissing critics of his administration's effectiveness.

