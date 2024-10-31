ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Rivers Verdict: Fubara faults Tinubu's peace accord, gives key reason

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Abdulmalik's ruling pointed to a breach of the 1999 Constitution due to Fubara's continued allocation disbursements since January, despite political unrest in the state.

Governor Sim Fubara and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
Governor Sim Fubara and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The ruling, issued by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik in Abuja, cited alleged constitutional breaches regarding the presentation of the 2024 budget and restrictions on using state funds without a fully constituted State House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara spoke during a thanksgiving service on Wednesday, October 30, celebrating his administration's resilience amid recent political challenges.

He expressed regret not for pursuing peace but acknowledged that his adherence to President Bola Tinubu's intervention may have unintentionally strengthened his opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have no regrets seeking peace," Fubara said, "but I do realise this approach has allowed my opponents to seize opportunities I could have anticipated."

Justice Abdulmalik's ruling pointed to a breach of the 1999 Constitution due to Fubara's continued allocation disbursements since January, despite political unrest in the state.

The court's decision highlights the complexity of governance under strained legislative conditions, with Rivers State's four-member House of Assembly currently at odds over leadership and budget approval.

Addressing the crowd, Fubara assured Rivers residents that contractor payments and worker salaries would proceed uninterrupted starting Thursday, October 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Rivers Crisis: Fubara told to refund illegally spent funds after court ruling

He confirmed that allocations for the state's 23 Council Chairmen would also be disbursed following the recent approval of the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) procedures.

Reflecting on his tenure, Fubara noted that despite political challenges, his administration has sustained local government functions, preserved a full cabinet, and continued statewide projects.

"They doubted we would last, but we've continued strong, holding elections and completing projects for our people," he asserted.

Governor Fubara also pointed to recent accolades acknowledging Rivers State's leadership in financial transparency, dismissing critics of his administration's effectiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

He referenced an alleged assassination attempt in 2023, which he attributed to political adversaries influenced by his legal concessions involving the Martin Amaewhule faction—a decision also shaped by Tinubu's intervention.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano residents rejoice as power restored after days of blackout

Kano residents rejoice as power restored after days of blackout

NCAA refute claims on crashed helicopter’s airworthiness

NCAA refute claims on crashed helicopter’s airworthiness

Nigerians losing faith in judiciary – Atiku on Rivers verdict

Nigerians losing faith in judiciary – Atiku on Rivers verdict

Rivers Verdict: Fubara faults Tinubu's peace accord, gives key reason

Rivers Verdict: Fubara faults Tinubu's peace accord, gives key reason

Senator Ndume vows to campaign against Tinubu’s proposed tax bill

Senator Ndume vows to campaign against Tinubu’s proposed tax bill

Rivers Crisis: Fubara told to refund illegally spent funds after court ruling

Rivers Crisis: Fubara told to refund illegally spent funds after court ruling

North erupts in jubilation as power is restored in some parts

North erupts in jubilation as power is restored in some parts

Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In 2024, the grid has collapsed more than eight times under Adelabu's watch. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Monday Okpebholo and Gov. Godwin Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman