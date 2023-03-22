Tinubu a detribalised leader - ILDC

Nnam who expressed confidence in the capacity of Tinubu to put Nigeria on the path of prosperity, said that he had demonstrated it in Lagos as governor.

He explained that Tinubu’s exceptional passion for competence had driven his choice of credible men and women across ethnic groups for better results.

“Tinubu is a detribalis ed leader who is just interested in result and competence, not ethnic affiliations.

“He is a man without border, he demonstrated it in Lagos as a business man by appointing almost all tribes in his cabinet,” he said.

The ILDC leader who reiterated his optimism in the capacity of Tinubu to restore Nigeria’s lost glory, advised him to lead a united Nigeria.

According to him, elections have come and gone, so we should focus on how to build Nigeria which is our primary objective.

Nnam however expressed confidence in Nigeria’s judicial system to provide required hope for the people.