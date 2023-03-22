ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu a detribalised leader - ILDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), a non-governmental organization has described the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu as a detribalised leader.

Tinubu
Tinubu

Recommended articles

Nnam who expressed confidence in the capacity of Tinubu to put Nigeria on the path of prosperity, said that he had demonstrated it in Lagos as governor.

He explained that Tinubu’s exceptional passion for competence had driven his choice of credible men and women across ethnic groups for better results.

“Tinubu is a detribalis ed leader who is just interested in result and competence, not ethnic affiliations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a man without border, he demonstrated it in Lagos as a business man by appointing almost all tribes in his cabinet,” he said.

The ILDC leader who reiterated his optimism in the capacity of Tinubu to restore Nigeria’s lost glory, advised him to lead a united Nigeria.

According to him, elections have come and gone, so we should focus on how to build Nigeria which is our primary objective.

Nnam however expressed confidence in Nigeria’s judicial system to provide required hope for the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Bola Tinubu of the APC was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a keenly contested presidential elections on Feb. 25.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna residents task Governor-elect on improved water supply

Kaduna residents task Governor-elect on improved water supply

19 patients on admission from the Lagos train accident – Abayomi

19 patients on admission from the Lagos train accident – Abayomi

Kano Governor-elect urges 'victory trekkers' to cancel plans, seeks prayers

Kano Governor-elect urges 'victory trekkers' to cancel plans, seeks prayers

65 inmates to graduate from National Open University of Nigeria

65 inmates to graduate from National Open University of Nigeria

Buni charges security officer on commitment to duty

Buni charges security officer on commitment to duty

APC wins 19, PDP, LP share 6 assembly seats in Cross River

APC wins 19, PDP, LP share 6 assembly seats in Cross River

Tinubu a detribalised leader - ILDC

Tinubu a detribalised leader - ILDC

Odumeje calls-out political leaders over 2023 Lagos guber elections

Odumeje calls-out political leaders over 2023 Lagos guber elections

Bayelsa guber: PDP clears Gov. Diri for primary election

Bayelsa guber: PDP clears Gov. Diri for primary election

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election