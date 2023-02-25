ADVERTISEMENT
Thugs attack EFCC’s election monitoring teams in Abuja, Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), says suspected political thugs attacked its team of operatives who were monitoring the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections in Bwari Area council of FCT.

Thugs (DailyNigerian)
The commission, in a statement on its social media pages, said the operatives were attacked near the chief’s palace in Bwari.

It stated that the attack was sequel to the arrest of a man for allegedly masterminding a well-orchestrated vote-buying procedure at the polling unit situated at Science Primary School, Bwari.

“The team had arrested the suspect, said to be about 30 years old, and retrieved from him a list of beneficiaries he had already paid some money to, through an online banking app.

“It was at the point of moving the suspect away from the polling unit that the thugs attacked, smashing the windshield of the commission’s patrol van.”

It stated that after its operative responded by releasing warning shots, the thugs retreated into their hideouts before members of the Joint Task Force team comprising the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police and others, Arrived the scene.

The anti-graft agency stated that the incident had been reported at the Bwari Police Station.

In a related development, another team of EFCC’s operatives “on election monitoring duty at Unit 001, Mann Primary School behind Cherubim junction was shot at by gunmen persons in two black Prado SUV’s and one white Hilux outside the polling unit, suspected to be buying votes.

The EFCC team responded, forcing them to flee the scene. The incident was formally reported to DCP Operations, Haruna Femi, at the Imo State Police Command.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

