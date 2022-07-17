This is what democracy is all about - Buhari congratulates Adeleke

Buhari's message came hours after Adeleke floored the incumbent and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, in what was termed the return match of the 20018 election.

According to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP candidate polled 403,371 votes, 28,344 more than Oyetola who polled 375,027 votes to emerge victorious.

In a statement issued by the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Sunday, Buhari noted that the outcome of Osun election has reflected the will of the state.

He said, “With the election over, the President expresses the conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.”

“President Buhari notes that the successful conduct of the election is further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society, and the electorate – to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.