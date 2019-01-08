Here is the breakdown of total number of registered voters across Nigeria's 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

S/N STATES NO OF VOTERS

1 Abia 1,932,892

2 Adamawa 1,973,083

3 Akwa Ibom 2,119,727

4 Anambra 2,447,996

5 Bauchi 2,462,843

6 Bayelsa 923,182

7 Benue 2,480,131

8 Borno 2,315,956

9 Cross River 1,527,289

10 Delta 2,845,274

11 Ebonyi 1,459,933

12 Edo 2,210,534

13 Ekiti 909,967

14 Enugu 1,944,016

15 FCT 1,344,856

16 Gombe 1,394,393

17 Imo 2,272,293

18 Jigawa 2,111,106

19 Kaduna 3,932,492

20 Kano 5,457,747

21 Katsina 3,230,230

22 Kebbi 1,806,231

23 Kogi 1,646,350

24 Kwara 1,406,457

25 Lagos 6,570,291

26 Nasarawa 1,617,786

27 Niger 2,390,035

28 Ogun 2,375,003

29 Ondo 1,822,346

30 Osun 1,680,498

31 Oyo 2,934,107

32 Plateau 2,480,455

33 Rivers 3,215,273

34 Sokoto 1,903,166

35 Taraba 1,777,105

36 Yobe 1,365,913

37 Zamfara 1,717,128

Total 84,004,084

NEW VOTERS 15,170,608

During a presentation of the Voter Register in Abuja on Monday, January 7, 2019, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that the final register for the 2019 general elections stands at 84,004,084 voters.

The Northwest currently has the highest number of registered voters at 20,158,100. That hands the Northwest 24.06% of the registered vote total.

The southwest region comes second with 16,292,212 registered voters (19.39%), while the north-central has 13,366,070 registered voters (15.91%), and the south-south has 12,841,279 registered voters (15.29%).

The northeast region and the southeast region come last with the total number of registered voters with 11,289,293 (13.44%) and 10,057,130 voters (11.91%) respectively.

Of the total, there are more registered female voters (44,405,439) than male voters (39,598,645). The female population of registered voters make up 52.86% of the total voter register with registered male voters making up the remaining 47.14%.

Nigeria heads to polling units to elect political leaders on February 16 and March 2, 2019.