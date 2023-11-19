ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor further appealed to the citizens of the state to be law-abiding, adding that the judgment is a temporary setback.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]
Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

Recommended articles

The governor said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Gyang Bere, issued on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the appellate court on Sunday set aside the judgment of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Mutfwang as governor.

It declared Dr Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor noted that the judgment would not deter his plans of repositioning the state toward steady growth and development.

Mutfwang expressed strong optimism that his mandate would be restored, adding that his legal team would immediately file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“I want to assure the people of Plateau that the mandate they overwhelmingly gave me will be restored; I have instructed my legal team to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“I hereby admonish citizens of the state and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm, for as long as God remains on the throne, the mandate of the people will not be tampered with.

“I want to also reiterate my commitment to the rule of law and assure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I have unwavering faith in the judiciary and the Constitution of Nigeria,” he said.

The governor further appealed to the citizens of the state to be law-abiding, adding that the judgment is a temporary setback.

“I want to strongly appeal to our supporters, as well as citizens of the state to maintain law and order as Plateau will be victorious.

“I reassure you all of my commitment to continually serve the state with dedication and integrity” he assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electricity Subsidy: Tinubu sensitive to masses’ plight - APC Chieftain

Electricity Subsidy: Tinubu sensitive to masses’ plight - APC Chieftain

Varsity plans mass burial for 33 corpses after spending 18 years in mortuary

Varsity plans mass burial for 33 corpses after spending 18 years in mortuary

PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections

PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court

Adeleke denies removing Osun CJ, says no one appointed in acting capacity

Adeleke denies removing Osun CJ, says no one appointed in acting capacity

Plateau residents protest against Appeal Court judgment sacking Gov Mutfwang

Plateau residents protest against Appeal Court judgment sacking Gov Mutfwang

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Kaduna

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Kaduna

Shettima optimistic on Nigeria’s ability to overcome challenges

Shettima optimistic on Nigeria’s ability to overcome challenges

Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State. [The Cable]

Labour Party rejects INEC result for Imo election, heads for court

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 general election and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso. [Channels TV]

Support Kwankwaso in 2027 if you want to be relevant —  NNPP tells Atiku

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo