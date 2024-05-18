ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Things have been terrible in Osun since Oyetola left, PDP defector laments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking on why he left the PDP, Oyedokun said the ideals of the founding fathers of the main opposition party had been sorely contaminated.

Adegboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (Punch)
Adegboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (Punch)

Recommended articles

Oyetola said this while receiving prominent PDP members, Dotun Babayemi, a former governorship aspirant and Shuaibu Oyedokun, a former National Deputy Chairman of the party, on Friday in Osogbo.

The Minister urged members of the APC to welcome the new members into the party without any discrimination.

“It is an irony that we lost an election over a year ago and there has been no major defection from the party. What we have is the reverse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the ruling party that is coming to us, which shows that APC remains a party to beat.

“We have done so well, and people are starting to see that when it comes to governance, the Progressive knows how to.

“Alhaji Shuiabu and Dotun Babayemi were members of the APC but now they have seen the difference between progressive and conservative and they are back into the party,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Tajudeen Lawal, the APC Chairman in the state, said Babayemi and other defectors would enjoy equal opportunity as the old members.

“Your decision to defect into the APC is a wise choice which was influenced by God Almighty who has been your political pathfinder as the APC is a party of the people,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Babayemi said he joined the opposition party with his entire political network and members of his Atunto group.

“Since Oyetola left governance, things have been terrible in Osun. We need to strive to ensure that the APC government returns to Osun. From today, it is an APC meeting from ward to local councils and the state level,’’ he said.

Speaking on why he left the PDP, Oyedokun said the ideals of the founding fathers of the main opposition party had been sorely contaminated.

While welcoming the new members, Ajibola Basiru, the APC National Secretary urged the defectors not to behave like strangers, saying, “I welcome you into our party on behalf of the National Working Committee.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that APC flags were later presented to Oyedokun and other defectors.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

NCC suspends issuance of communications licenses

NCC suspends issuance of communications licenses

Police dismiss inspector for armed robbery, demote 3 others over ₦29.4m extortion

Police dismiss inspector for armed robbery, demote 3 others over ₦29.4m extortion

Your investments are safe in Nigeria, Tinubu assures Chinese executives

Your investments are safe in Nigeria, Tinubu assures Chinese executives

Things have been terrible in Osun since Oyetola left, PDP defector laments

Things have been terrible in Osun since Oyetola left, PDP defector laments

Nigerians comply as FG begins sale of e-tags at airports

Nigerians comply as FG begins sale of e-tags at airports

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Kogi Governor's victory [Punch Newspaper]

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Reno Omokri, Pater Obi and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/X]

Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others