Things have been terrible in Osun since Oyetola left, PDP defector laments

Oyetola said this while receiving prominent PDP members, Dotun Babayemi, a former governorship aspirant and Shuaibu Oyedokun, a former National Deputy Chairman of the party, on Friday in Osogbo.

The Minister urged members of the APC to welcome the new members into the party without any discrimination.

“It is an irony that we lost an election over a year ago and there has been no major defection from the party. What we have is the reverse.

“It is the ruling party that is coming to us, which shows that APC remains a party to beat.

“We have done so well, and people are starting to see that when it comes to governance, the Progressive knows how to.

“Alhaji Shuiabu and Dotun Babayemi were members of the APC but now they have seen the difference between progressive and conservative and they are back into the party,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Tajudeen Lawal, the APC Chairman in the state, said Babayemi and other defectors would enjoy equal opportunity as the old members.

“Your decision to defect into the APC is a wise choice which was influenced by God Almighty who has been your political pathfinder as the APC is a party of the people,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Babayemi said he joined the opposition party with his entire political network and members of his Atunto group.

“Since Oyetola left governance, things have been terrible in Osun. We need to strive to ensure that the APC government returns to Osun. From today, it is an APC meeting from ward to local councils and the state level,’’ he said.

Speaking on why he left the PDP, Oyedokun said the ideals of the founding fathers of the main opposition party had been sorely contaminated.

While welcoming the new members, Ajibola Basiru, the APC National Secretary urged the defectors not to behave like strangers, saying, “I welcome you into our party on behalf of the National Working Committee.”