They moved exchange rate from N200 to N800 - Tinubu attacks Buhari

Tinubu dragged the APC government at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River State on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

What Tinubu said: According to the APC presidential candidate, when the current government took over in 2015, the Naira/Dollar exchange rate was about N200 to a dollar, but it has depreciated to about N800 to the dollar on the parallel market.

“Today, they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, if they had arrested this, we won’t be where we are today, we will be greater.

“They don’t know the way, they don’t know how to think, they don’t know how to do,” Tinubu said.

Is president Buhari supporting Tinubu?: In a recent interview with Premium Times, president Buhari admonished Nigerians to vote for whoever they like from whichever party, saying nobody will be allowed to mobilise resources and thugs to intimidate people in any constituency.