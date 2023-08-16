They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

The statement was made on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, after Oshiomhole's closed-door meeting with Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the interview, Oshiomhole, who formerly served as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), highlighted the gravity of the economic predicament that President Tinubu's government had to confront upon taking office.

He acknowledged that the initial decisions made by the current administration are significant steps toward rejuvenating the nation's economy.

One of the key areas of focus that Oshiomhole emphasised was the government's bold steps to address corruption within the subsidy regime and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He commended President Tinubu and his deputy for their determination and courage in confronting these deeply-rooted issues.