'What INEC cannot do does not exist' - Adeyanju urges Yakubu to save Kamala

In an unusual twist to the U.S. presidential race, Nigerian lawyer and outspoken critic of Nigeria’s electoral system, Deji Adeyanju, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to sarcastically suggest that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria could somehow “save” Democratic candidate Kamala Harris from her projected defeat to Republican rival Donald Trump.

Adeyanju’s post, accompanied by an image of INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu and the commission’s logo, read, “INEC can still save Kamala. What INEC cannot do does not exist. They can switch off the server or change results on IREV.”

This remark appeared to mock Nigeria’s election handling during the 2023 presidential polls, which faced heavy criticism both locally and internationally for alleged rigging.

Several electoral observers, including the European Union, deemed the Nigerian election compromised, with accusations of bias toward the ruling party.

Adeyanju, known for his critical stance on INEC's transparency, voiced concerns about the body’s credibility.

The ongoing U.S. election projections place Trump ahead with 266 electoral votes, just four short of the 270 needed for victory, while Harris trails with 219 electoral votes.

Adeyanju’s comments play on accusations made during Nigeria’s recent elections, suggesting an ironic ‘intervention’ by INEC to sway results in Harris's favour.