Keyamo while speaking on Arise TV morning show on Monday, January 16, 2023, maintained that Tinubu has not shown any sign that he is unhealthy.

Responding to a question on what Nigerians should know about Tinubu’s health, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said the APC presidential candidate has never collapsed or missed his steps at any of his campaign rallies, therefore asking about his health status is baseless.

He added that some of the gaffes Tinubu suffered while addressing his supporters at rallies had happened to other presidential candidates.

He said, “There is nothing that has happened to Tinubu that has not happened to other presidential candidates. Slips of tongue here and there, it has happened to Atiku, it has happened to Obi and his running mate. The PDP spokesperson has asked Nigerians to vote for the APC even far more than the APC people have asked Nigerians to vote for APC. They are always campaigning for APC in slips of tongue.

“So, what has happened to my candidate? Has he fainted? has he collapsed? Has he missed his steps climbing the stairways?

“So when you talk about health status, there must be a basis by which somebody can say I need to disclose my health status. if there’s a basis for it, we will call for it”.