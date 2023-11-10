ADVERTISEMENT
Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

Bayo Wahab

The PDP Chairman in Brass LGA, Bara Daniel sustained injury during the altercation.

One person injured as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials. [Punch]
One person injured as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials. [Punch]

According to ThePunch, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party clashed over electoral materials meant for the LGA on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The groups were said to have clashed over where the election materials should be kept.

Although, a former Local Government Chairman of the area, Victor Isaiah, who reportedly led the APC supporters to the scene, has been blamed for the attack he has denied any involvement in the scuffle.

I was there actually to monitor the process of the materials offloading but the PDP chairman kept making derogatory statements which unsettled some people but I was able to calm the situation,” he said.

However, some military personnel eventually intervened and restored normalcy.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Hanson Karika has strongly condemned the attack on Daniel.

Karika called on security agents to be on alert to prevent further violence.

