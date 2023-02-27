'Tenant' turns 'landlord' as Lagosians pick Peter Obi over Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the presidential election in Lagos state.
Lagos is increasingly predictive of the winner of the presidential elections...
Why this matters: Speaking at a rally in Abia state last month, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called for votes from Igbos, adding that Peter Obi, his opponent, is his 'tenant' in Lagos.
In his words: “You see Lagos how e be? Go there now. You will not want to come back. The man wet won run in Labour Party (Peter Obi), he no fit stay in Anambra.
“He moved to Lagos. And I am his landlord. I no de worry am. I just dey wait for the day I beat am for election.”
Tinubu is also popularly perceived as the landlord of Lagos, as it one of his major source of wealth is tied to housing and real estate, which he inherited from an 'unnamed person'.
With his home situated in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Tinubu had noted that Obi's Lagos home is at his 'backyard'. However, Peter Obi won at a polling unit on Tinubu's street.
Tinubu polled 572,606 behind his 'tenant', Obi who had 582,354. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 75,750 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Adewole Adebayo of Social Democratic Party (SDP) had 8,442 and 772 respectively.
Why this matters: According to Stears, Lagos is increasingly predictive of the winner of the presidential elections. The state has voted for the winner of the presidential election in the last four cycles, which increases to five if you assume that Lagos voted for PDP in the pretty flawed 2007 elections.
How each LGA in Lagos voted
Agege
Peter Obi – 13,270
Bola Tinubu – 29,568
Ajeromi
Peter Obi – 35,663
Bola Tinubu – 25,930
Alimosho
Peter Obi – 71,327
Bola Tinubu – 62,909
Amuwo-Odofin
Peter Obi – 55,547
Bola Tinubu – 13,318
Apapa
Peter Obi – 7,566
Bola Tinubu – 15,471
Badagry
Peter Obi – 10,956
Bola Tinubu – 31,903
Epe
Peter Obi – 3,497
Bola Tinubu – 19,867
Eti-Osa
Peter Obi – 42,388
Bola Tinubu – 15,317
Ibeju/Lekki
Peter Obi – 10,410
Bola Tinubu – 14,685
Ifako Ijaye
Peter Obi – 25,437
Bola Tinubu – 30,756
Ikeja
Peter Obi – 30,004
Bola Tinubu – 21,276
Ikorodu
Peter Obi – 28,951
Bola Tinubu – 50,353
Kosofe
Peter Obi – 46,554
Bola Tinubu – 36,883
Lagos Island
Peter Obi – 3,058
Bola Tinubu – 27,760
Lagos Mainland
Peter Obi – 18,698
Bola Tinubu – 20,030
Mushin
Peter Obi – 23,066
Bola Tinubu – 40,876
Ojo
Peter Obi – 38,859
Bola Tinubu –20,603
Oshodi
Peter Obi – 51,020
Bola Tinubu – 27,181
Somolu
Peter Obi –
Bola Tinubu –
Surulere
Peter Obi – 36,923
Bola Tinubu – 39,002
