'Tenant' turns 'landlord' as Lagosians pick Peter Obi over Bola Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Lagos is increasingly predictive of the winner of the presidential elections...

Peter Obi takes Lagos from Tinubu in 2023 presidential election
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the presidential election in Lagos state.

Why this matters: Speaking at a rally in Abia state last month, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called for votes from Igbos, adding that Peter Obi, his opponent, is his 'tenant' in Lagos.

In his words: “You see Lagos how e be? Go there now. You will not want to come back. The man wet won run in Labour Party (Peter Obi), he no fit stay in Anambra.

“He moved to Lagos. And I am his landlord. I no de worry am. I just dey wait for the day I beat am for election.”

Tinubu is also popularly perceived as the landlord of Lagos, as it one of his major source of wealth is tied to housing and real estate, which he inherited from an 'unnamed person'.

With his home situated in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Tinubu had noted that Obi's Lagos home is at his 'backyard'. However, Peter Obi won at a polling unit on Tinubu's street.

Tinubu polled 572,606 behind his 'tenant', Obi who had 582,354. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 75,750 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Adewole Adebayo of Social Democratic Party (SDP) had 8,442 and 772 respectively.

Why this matters: According to Stears, Lagos is increasingly predictive of the winner of the presidential elections. The state has voted for the winner of the presidential election in the last four cycles, which increases to five if you assume that Lagos voted for PDP in the pretty flawed 2007 elections.

Agege

Peter Obi – 13,270

Bola Tinubu – 29,568

Ajeromi

Peter Obi – 35,663

Bola Tinubu – 25,930

Alimosho

Peter Obi – 71,327

Bola Tinubu – 62,909

Amuwo-Odofin

Peter Obi – 55,547

Bola Tinubu – 13,318

Apapa

Peter Obi – 7,566

Bola Tinubu – 15,471

Badagry

Peter Obi – 10,956

Bola Tinubu – 31,903

Epe

Peter Obi – 3,497

Bola Tinubu – 19,867

Eti-Osa

Peter Obi – 42,388

Bola Tinubu – 15,317

Ibeju/Lekki

Peter Obi – 10,410

Bola Tinubu – 14,685

Ifako Ijaye

Peter Obi – 25,437

Bola Tinubu – 30,756

Ikeja

Peter Obi – 30,004

Bola Tinubu – 21,276

Ikorodu

Peter Obi – 28,951

Bola Tinubu – 50,353

Kosofe

Peter Obi – 46,554

Bola Tinubu – 36,883

Lagos Island

Peter Obi – 3,058

Bola Tinubu – 27,760

Lagos Mainland

Peter Obi – 18,698

Bola Tinubu – 20,030

Mushin

Peter Obi – 23,066

Bola Tinubu – 40,876

Ojo

Peter Obi – 38,859

Bola Tinubu –20,603

Oshodi

Peter Obi – 51,020

Bola Tinubu – 27,181

Somolu

Peter Obi –

Bola Tinubu –

Surulere

Peter Obi – 36,923

Bola Tinubu – 39,002

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

'Tenant' turns 'landlord' as Lagosians pick Peter Obi over Bola Tinubu

