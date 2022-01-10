RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Taraba Assembly Speaker hails Ishaku over prompt assent to bills

He also lauded the executive arm of government for being proactive in the implementation of laws.

Governor Darius Ishaku [Twitter/@dariusdishaku]
Governor Darius Ishaku [Twitter/@dariusdishaku]

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly, Dr Albasu Kunini, has commended Governor Darius Ishaku for prompt assent to the bills passed in 2021.

Kunini stated this in Jalingo while speaking at the resumption of legislative business after the yuletide.

He also lauded the executive arm of government for being proactive in the implementation of laws to ensure effective service delivery.

"The commitment of the executive arm of government to enthrone good governance is already impacting positively on the lives of the people of the state," he said.

He urged government-owned firms to live up to their billings by meeting their revenue targets, as captured in the 2022 budget.

Kunini expressed the assembly's commitment to effective oversight of ministries and agencies in the state.

"The current government has shown enough political will to better the lives of the people.

"We are optimistic that government will implement the 2022 budget, in the interest of the people," he said.

The speaker commended members of the assembly for their 'veritable inputs' to the house's business and activities in 2021.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

