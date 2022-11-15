Exclusive: Tambuwal downplays PDP crisis, says he's on good terms with Wike

The Governor made this known to Pulse after an interactive session organised by High Level Forum on SDG in collaboration with the Nigeria Economic Summit Group at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Asked why he has been silent about the crisis rocking his party ahead of the 2023 general elections, Tambuwal said the PDP is not at war, adding that the party is working to resolve the crisis.

“I have said it before we are not in war of attrition. It’s politics and we are working towards resolving our internal issues.”

On his relationship with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Tambuwal said there is no rift between him and the Rivers Governor.

“We have been seeing, at least I saw him a month ago.” Tambuwal said.

Tambuwal was a member of the panel that spoke on the topic; "Universal Coverage and the Basic Healthcare Funds" at the ongoing NESG summit in Abuja.

Asked what needs to be done for Nigeria to have a proper healthcare system, the governor said there will be a lot of improvement in Nigeria's healthcare system if there is good governance.

“Proper restructuring, financial support and funding of the healthcare and also responsibility to go with it. If that is done and there is good governance, I am sure we will see a lot of improvement in universal health coverage in Nigeria”, he said.