Swallow pills of reality - Shettima replies Obi, defends ₦15 billion expenditure

Ima Elijah

Vice President Shettima's Spokesman responds to Obi's criticisms.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:MrMtag]
Vice President, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:MrMtag]

The uproar centers around the government's allocation of ₦15 billion for the renovation of the Vice President's residences in Lagos and Abuja, a move questioned by Obi, who highlighted a meager ₦5 billion earmarked for student loans.

In an official statement, Nkwocha categorically addressed Obi's remarks, denouncing them as a series of misguided attacks and falsehoods aimed at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

He defended the decision to allocate funds for the renovation, citing the project's initiation and funding during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Nkwocha also revealed that the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, renewed the project due to its long-standing abandonment.

The spokesman underscored the administration's commitment to completing long-abandoned public projects nationwide, asserting that this approach stands in stark contrast to Obi's past directives as the governor of Anambra State.

Nkwocha rebuffed Obi's comparison between the budget for the Vice President's residence and university professors' salaries, insisting that despite challenging economic conditions, the administration prioritises the welfare of educators and educational infrastructure.

Accusing Obi of post-election trauma and divisive rhetoric, Nkwocha urged the opposition to accept defeat gracefully and prioritise Nigeria's interests.

In a scathing remark, Nkwocha stated, "There is no other context to situate Obi’s sermon about waste other than the fact that he has refused to swallow the bitter pills of reality."

The statement continued, "It is pitiful that since he was mercilessly defeated by President Tinubu, he and his army of social media cohorts have continued to brazenly unleash a campaign of calumny against the President and now, his administration."

Highlighting the administration's dedication to moving beyond religious and ethnic politicking, Nkwocha stated the need for unity, urging the opposition to abandon divisive narratives and work towards the nation's progress.

Swallow pills of reality - Shettima replies Obi, defends ₦15 billion expenditure

