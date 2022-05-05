Suspended commissioner accused of se*ual assault picks APC nomination forms in Ogun

Abudu-Balogun who seeks to represent Ogun Waterside, Ijebu East & Ijebu North Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly announced this on his Facebook page on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Announcing the development on the social media platform, the suspended commissioner prayed God makes the 2023 political contest easy for him.

He wrote: “APC EOI and Nomination form REPS 2023 obtained. Olorun a se ni irorun fun mi. Amin”

It would be recalled that the suspended commissioner was accused of sexual harassment by a teenager, Barakat Melojuekun last year.

In January 2020, the teenager in a viral video alleged that Abudu-Balogun sexually harassed her by forcefully touching her breasts, caressing her and saying some incantations with an attempt to place his hand on her head.

Pulse Nigeria

Narrating her encounter with the politician Barakat said, “Hon Abudu-Balogun now moved closer to me and pressed my breast. I moved away from him. He said won’t I co-operate, and I replied by saying why will I co-operate. He now started pressing my breast, pressing my body and harassing me. Then, I was struggling to free myself from him to get freedom.

“He started reciting some incantations and wanted to place his hand on my head, I now moved away his hand and said nobody touches my head. He wanted to force me into his room, but I struggled with him and started shouting.”