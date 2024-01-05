Owokoniran still campaigns despite Gbajabiamila's endorsement of Laguda

In a bold declaration of his ambition, Owokoniran expressed optimism as he gears up for the primary election, stating that the actualisation of the 'Renewed Hope Agenda' is his top priority.

"Our past struggles against military rule and contributions towards the formation of the APC as a populist party will be further justified with policies and processes towards ensuring that every Nigerian lives a good life today with an assurance of a better living tomorrow. The National Assembly must effectively key into that," Owokoniran asserted.

He continued, stating, "I believe very much in the unity of purpose towards actualizing the 'Renewed Hope' agenda for the benefit of the people."

Political analyst Tunde Ademola weighed in on Owokoniran's candidacy, describing him as a grassroots asset and an exceptional figure in the political landscape.

"Abdul Raheem Owokoniran is not just a regular politician; he is an exceptional figure, representing the zenith of political excellence and carrying forward a significant family tradition in the field of politics," remarked Ademola.

Highlighting Owokoniran's commitment to the people of Surulere, Ademola praised his dedication to the progressive cause and the APC.

He also stated Owokoniran's rich political contacts and experience at the apex of Lagos State politics, identifying these qualities as factors that underscore his unique and remarkable position as the leading contender for the APC's House of Representatives ticket in the Surulere 1 Federal constituency.

Owokoniran, a seasoned lawyer and former aide to First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, continues to press forward in his quest for the House of Representatives position.

