Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

Ima Elijah

The panel contended that Yusuf of the NNPP lacked proper registration within the party.

Nasiru Gawuna and Abba Yusuf [Channels Television]
A panel of five justices, headed by Justice Inyang Okoro, took a momentous pause after hearing arguments from legal representatives on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The appeal, brought forth by Governor Abba Yusuf and the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), challenges the contentious November 17 ruling of the Court of Appeal, which annulled their triumph in the March 19 gubernatorial election.

Governor Abba Yusuf and the NNPP seized the opportunity to highlight discrepancies in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment, which initially upheld the governor's election and granted him a monetary award of N1 million in damages.

During the legal proceedings, a three-member panel of justices led by Justice Moore Adumein endorsed the appeal of Nasir Yusuf Gawuna from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The panel contended that Yusuf of the NNPP lacked proper registration within the party, rendering him ineligible to vie for the election.

A substantial part of the deliberation before the apex court revolved around jurisdictional issues pertaining to a candidate's political party membership.

Legal representatives engaged in a thorough debate on whether the court possessed the authority to address the matter of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) failure to sign over 160,000 ballot papers, affecting voters in Kano State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

