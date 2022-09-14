RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court declares Odii as PDP governorship candidate for Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, declared Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Ebonyi governorship election.

Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii
Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii

Recommended articles

He said the Abuja Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to have entertained the suit in the first instance since Ogba was not a party in the entire proceedings conducted by the trial court (a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki).

The judge said that the entire proceedings conducted by the appellant court was found to be without jurisdiction.

He described it as an exercise in futility.

“You cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand; it will definitely collapse,” Garba said.

The judge, therefore, said he found merit in the appeal filed by Odii and was hereby upheld

Garba consequently set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on June 19, declaring Ogba as the validly elected candidate of the party.

He also said that the appeal filed by Ogba, the 1st respondent, before the appellate court was done without legal backing.

Justice Amina Augie and other justices in the panel also backed Garba’s judgment, describing the decision as meritorious.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Odii and Sen. Ogba were engaged in a legal battle over who was validly elected as the party’s candidate for the 2023 poll in the party’s primaries that took place at different occasions in the state.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had, recently, declared Ogba as the governorship candidate of the party in the state, while setting aside the judgment of the trial court sitting in Abakaliki that pronounced Odii as PDP candidate.

But Odii, unsatisfied with the court decision, filed an appeal marked: SC/CV/ 939/2022 at the apex court.

In the suit, Odii sued Ogba, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 3rd respondent.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayu must resign for peace to reign in PDP - Makinde tells Atiku

Ayu must resign for peace to reign in PDP - Makinde tells Atiku

NYSC offers free medical services to 1,000 persons in Bauchi

NYSC offers free medical services to 1,000 persons in Bauchi

Strike: ILO working to settle dispute between FG and ASUU

Strike: ILO working to settle dispute between FG and ASUU

Supreme Court declares Odii as PDP governorship candidate for Ebonyi

Supreme Court declares Odii as PDP governorship candidate for Ebonyi

Police kill 3 kidnappers in Edo, rescue 1-year-old baby

Police kill 3 kidnappers in Edo, rescue 1-year-old baby

#EndSARS: Panel awards N289m compensation to 74 victims of police brutality

#EndSARS: Panel awards N289m compensation to 74 victims of police brutality

FG restates commitment to support Church, freedom of worship

FG restates commitment to support Church, freedom of worship

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

Trending

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

17 PDP governorship candidates beg Wike to forgive Atiku

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Ifeanyi-Ubah

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy