Stop issuing threats, go to court – APC tells PDP

The APC Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election has advised the PDP to stop issuing threats and take full advantage of the democratic process if it has any grouse with Thursday’s supplementary election result.

In a statement issued in Osogbo, the Chairman of the Council’s Media Committee, Alhaji Lai Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the supplementary election.

Mohammed who is also the Minister of Information and Culture said with the results, the people had emphatically pitched their tent with the ruling party.

”When the PDP led in the main election, which was declared inconclusive, we did not threaten fire and brimstone, neither did we drag the international community into it.

“We simply went along with the prescribed process. We urge the PDP to emulate this,” he said.

The chairman congratulated the Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the entire APC family for the “well deserved but hard-earned victory”.

He, also, commended INEC and the security agencies “for a largely peaceful and orderly election, as attested to by local and international observers”

He called on INEC and the security agencies to ensure that the “PDP thugs, fake observers and vote buyers” who were arrested during the rerun were all brought to justice expeditiously.

The chairman noted that the biggest winner in the whole election saga is democracy.

He gave the credit to the people of Osun as well as the ruling APC, which did not hesitate to submit to the democratic process despite the high stakes.

”As we said in an earlier statement, the PDP, in its time, would not have given any room for a rerun as it would have hijacked the main election, with its brigandage, rigging and total disdain for the democratic process.

”But as a party of change, we believe strongly in the democratic process.

“We believe in the ability of the relevant institutions to carry out their assigned responsibilities and we believe in the ability of the people to do what is right.

”In the end, the good people of Osun did what is right by ensuring the shellacking of the PDP,” he said

The chairman stressed that the Osun electorates had done the right thing in voting the APC, considering the impressive performance of the party’s led government in the state in the last eight years.