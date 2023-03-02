ADVERTISEMENT
Stop claiming endorsement from Tinubu, Oyo APC warns Makinde

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has advised Governor Seyi Makinde and his supporters to stop claiming endorsement from the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, ahead of March 11 governorship election.

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been insinuations from the Government House that Makinde played key role in the victory recorded by Tinubu in the state on Feb. 25.

The APC spokesperson described the claims by Makinde that he had been endorsed by Tinubu as “an height of desperation and insincerity”.

Sadare queried the rationale behind the insinuations about Makinde being responsible for the delivery of all the three Senatorial and eight House of Representatives seats to the APC with two pending.

“Those behind the wicked rumour are some unscrupulous elements whose motive is to mislead the public and attract undue sympathy from certain quarters outside the state.

“To set the record straight, Oyo PDP did its best to secure victory for all its candidates at the Feb. 25 election.

“But, they failed simply because Oyo APC was far ahead of them in terms of preparedness, human resources and strategy.

“We, therefore, challenge Makinde or any of his agents to present any evidence of the purported agreement or deal between them and Tinubu, if they are truthful,” he said.

Sadare said the only thing they harmed with was the courtesy visit which the APC presidential candidate paid to the Agodi Government Secretariat on the day of the presidential rally.

He said that such courtesy visit happened because a statesman like Tinubu could not pay an official visit to any state without paying a courtesy visit to the sitting governor.

“The truth of the matter is that the five aggrieved PDP Governors were naive and lacking in political strategies.

“Gov. Wike was the only one among them who was courageous enough to assist Tinubu’s cause.

“Wike did not do at the expense of his PDP as all the National Assembly candidates of the APC failed in his state.

“In the case of Oyo, there was no report of any serving political office holder or appointee of the PDP who mobilised for Tinubu or any other APC candidate at the poll,” he said.

Sadare said that the PDP candidates were able to win in about four federal constituencies and such indicated that they approached the election with all seriousness.

He said, “the lies about a deal with Tinubu can’t fly because the president-elect is a core progressive and democrat who can never engage in anti-party activities.

According to Sadare, Folarin, if elected governor, would ensure prompt and full payment of salaries and other entitlements due to the public servants and pensioners. He will make life easier for all and sundry.

“If Gov. Makinde had done well in the last four years, he would not have to be paranoid to face the electorate again as he seeks re-election,” Oyo APC said.

