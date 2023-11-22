ADVERTISEMENT
Speaker, Chief Judge of Ebonyi use bulletproof vehicles for equality - Nwifuru

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor believes that the 3 tiers of govt should operate with the same official paraphernalia to achieve overall peace, harmony, growth and development.

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]
Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]

Nwifuru made the declaration on Tuesday night in Abakaliki during a dinner he organised for the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, who is in the state on an official programme.

The governor said he believes that the three tiers of government should operate with the same official paraphernalia to achieve overall peace, harmony, growth and development.

The legislature and judiciary deliver dividends of democracy to the people more than the executive arm though people might say this view is because I come from the legislative arm.

“I cannot remember as a governor, when last I reached my local government area chairman or village head but legislators are in steady contact with these people,” he said.

Nwifuru who served as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly between 2015 and 2023, said that judges risked their lives by sentencing convicted criminals.

These criminals work for politicians and judges have sleepless nights while trying to sentence them on conviction.

“When these criminals regain freedom through prerogative of mercy, you will discover that the judges are at risk when these criminals meet them on the road,” he added.

He noted that though his administration has not totally achieved its aspirations towards the state judiciary, it was not complaining.

“I promise that before the end of my administration, Ebonyi will be a place people from other places would come to learn,” he said.

In his remarks, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, thanked the governor for hosting him and attorneys-general of the five states of the south east zone.

“I like the passion with which you discharged your duties and the remark that you have an able and efficient attorney-general.

“This is because you gave him the platform to be efficient as a commissioner or minister,” he stated.

He pledged that his ministry would do all within its powers to implement all federal government policies to reform the nation’s judiciary. The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ebonyi, Mr Ben Odoh, said that the state was happy to receive the minister and other state attorneys-general.

