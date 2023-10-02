ADVERTISEMENT
Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dan-Azumi is an expert in the design and delivery of parliamentary and democratic support programmes.

Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, Chief of Staff (Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)
The appointment, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Krishi, takes effect from Oct17. Dan-Azumi is to take over from Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, the Acting Chief of Staff to the Speaker, who is taking another appointment.

Smart became the Acting Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, following the expiration of his tenure as the Chief of Staff to the Speaker in the 9th Assembly.

Until his appointment, Dan-Azumi was the Technical Assistant to the Director -General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), National Assembly.

Dan-Azumi is a professor of Political Science and Development Studies, he has extensive experience in development work focusing on democratic governance and public policy. Others include: parliamentary institutional strengthening, research, peace and security, human rights, conflict and peacebuilding and gender.

He previously worked as a Special Assistant to the President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark between 2011 and 2014. Dan-Azumi, who has over 14 years cumulative experience in the National Assembly system, is an expert in the design and delivery of parliamentary and democratic support programmes.

NAFDAC debunks report that it doesn't have testing lab for food fortification

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Nigeria's First Emeritus Professor, Umaru Shehu, dies at 97

Tribunal upholds election of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, dismisses SDP petition

PDP wins as tribunal sacks Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

Nigerians abroad warned to stop wishing ill on those in homeland

BOA working on recovering ₦243 million loan from 150 debtors - Official

Abia youths accuse Alex Otti of spending state funds on Peter Obi

Garba Shehu defends Buhari's legacy admist criticism from First Lady Remi Tinubu

