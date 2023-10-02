Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, has approved the appointment of Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi as his Chief of Staff.

The appointment, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Krishi, takes effect from Oct17. Dan-Azumi is to take over from Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, the Acting Chief of Staff to the Speaker, who is taking another appointment.

Smart became the Acting Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, following the expiration of his tenure as the Chief of Staff to the Speaker in the 9th Assembly.

Until his appointment, Dan-Azumi was the Technical Assistant to the Director -General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), National Assembly.

Dan-Azumi is a professor of Political Science and Development Studies, he has extensive experience in development work focusing on democratic governance and public policy. Others include: parliamentary institutional strengthening, research, peace and security, human rights, conflict and peacebuilding and gender.